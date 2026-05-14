Core Natural Resources Stock Trails the Market, but One Fund Is Buying Up Shares

Key Points

Mudita Advisor bought 144,400 shares of Core Natural Resources; the estimated trade value was $13.74 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value increased by $15.12 million, reflecting both the new shares and stock price movements during the period.

The transaction represented 2.8% of the fund’s reportable 13F assets under management for the quarter.

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On May 14, 2026, Mudita Advisors disclosed a new position in Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR), acquiring 144,400 shares in the first quarter for an estimated $13.74 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Mudita Advisors initiated a new position in Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) by acquiring 144,400 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price for the first quarter, was $13.74 million. At quarter-end, the stake was valued at $15.12 million, reflecting both the new holding and price changes during the period.

What else to know

This new position in Core Natural Resources represents 3.09% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: HGV: $108.70 million (22.2% of AUM) NYSE: IAG: $44.69 million (9.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: ESTA: $43.41 million (8.9% of AUM) NYSE: MGM: $35.01 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSE: DAR: $26.28 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of Thursday, CNR shares were priced at $84.08, up nearly 19% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up 27%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.2 billion Net income (TTM) ($153.2 million) Dividend yield 0.5% Price (as of May 14) $84.08

Company snapshot

Core Natural Resources produces and sells bituminous coal through mining operations and export terminal services; key assets include the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and the Itmann Mining Complex.

The firm generates revenue primarily from coal sales to power generators, industrial clients, and metallurgical end-users, as well as coal export terminal fees.

It serves domestic and international utilities, industrial customers, and steel producers seeking a reliable coal supply.

Core Natural Resources operates as a leading U.S. coal producer with vertically integrated mining and export capabilities, supplying power generators and industrial clients worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Though Core Natural Resources trails the broader market, there are certainly reasons a fund like Mudita would be leaning in. For one, the company posted a strong first quarter: Revenue totaled $1.1 billion, while adjusted EBITDA reached nearly $180 million. Even more important for long-term investors, the company generated $55.5 million in free cash flow and returned $47 million to shareholders during the quarter through buybacks and dividends.



Management also sounded notably bullish about future demand, pointing to AI-driven data center growth as a potential tailwind for U.S. power consumption. Meanwhile, the company’s metallurgical coal business benefited from stronger pricing and lower cash costs, helping margins rebound sharply from the prior quarter.



Coal stocks remain volatile and heavily tied to commodity cycles, regulation, and global growth. But with nearly $935 million in liquidity and aggressive share repurchases already underway, Core increasingly looks less like a pure commodity trade and more like a cash-return story.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Darling Ingredients and recommends the following options: short July 2026 $55 calls on Darling Ingredients. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.