Core Natural Resources Stock Rises 7% After Leer South Longwall Mining Resumes

(RTTNews) - Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) rose 7.49%, closing at $90.00, up $6.27, after the company announced the resumption of longwall mining operations at its Leer South mine in West Virginia.

The stock opened near $84.20, reached an intraday high of $90.45, and touched a low of $83.95, compared with a previous close of $83.73. CNR trades on the NYSE.

The move followed the company's disclosure that longwall operations at Leer South have restarted after being idled earlier this year due to a combustion-related event. Core said affected areas were sealed, equipment recovered, and production is expected to ramp up, positioning the mine for strong performance in 2026 and beyond. The company also cited improving productivity at its West Elk mine as a positive operational development.

Trading volume was approximately 1.6 million shares changing hands versus an average daily volume of about 650,000 shares, reflecting elevated investor interest following the operational update.

CNR's 52-week range is approximately $62.40 to $91.10, with shares now trading near the upper end of that range after the announcement.

