Core Natural Resources Q4 Earnings Fall, Reveals $1 Bln Repurchase Authorisation

February 20, 2025 — 10:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) Thursday announced a sharp fall in fourth quarter earnings on reduced revenue compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were $30.82 million, down from $157.07 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings were $1.04, lower than $5.05 per share a year ago. Further, the company's board has given authorisation to buyback $1 billion shares.

Total revenue and other income declined to $595.29 million from $649.44 million a year ago.

The Core board has declared quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on March 17, to stockholders on record March 3, 2025.

Looking ahead, the company projects merger-related cash expenditures of around $100 million during 2025, and expenditure of around $30 million related to the combustion-related event at Leer South.

Sales volume is projected to be 72.5 to 79.0 million tonnes.

