Core Natural Resources (CNR) Price Target Increased by 14.89% to 114.14

The average one-year price target for Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) has been revised to $114.14 / share. This is an increase of 14.89% from the prior estimate of $99.35 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.09% from the latest reported closing price of $80.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Natural Resources. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNR is 0.26%, an increase of 15.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 57,381K shares. The put/call ratio of CNR is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,980K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNR by 14.77% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 2,156K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNR by 25.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,607K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNR by 19.68% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,597K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNR by 20.15% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,477K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNR by 2.15% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

