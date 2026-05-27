Core Natural Resources About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CNR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/29/26, Core Natural Resources Inc (Symbol: CNR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 6/12/26. As a percentage of CNR's recent stock price of $86.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CNR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNR's low point in its 52 week range is $64.15 per share, with $114.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.10.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CNR makes up 6.19% of the Range Global Coal Index ETF (Symbol: COAL) which is trading lower by about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CNR).

In Wednesday trading, Core Natural Resources Inc shares are currently off about 2.1% on the day.

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Further CNR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.