Core Molding Technologies: Eric Palomaki Promoted As Chief Operating Officer

March 25, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT), an engineered materials company, announced Monday that Eric Palomaki has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

In his new role as COO, Palomaki will assume responsibility for the procurement function within Core Molding. This is along with his current responsibilities of the firm's day-to-day operations, driving operational excellence, program management, growing the research and development program, and implementing strategic initiatives to accelerate growth further and enhance operational efficiency.

Palomaki joined the company in September 2018, as Vice President of Operations. He was promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations, Research and Development in November, 2020.

Prior to joining Core, Palomaki was the Vice President of Advanced Manufacturing Engineering from 2013 to 2017 at Acuity Brands Lighting, a commercial lighting company.

