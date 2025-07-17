Core Molding Technologies, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results Release and Conference Call

Core Molding Technologies will announce Q2 2025 results on August 5, with a conference call at 10 AM Eastern.

$CMT Insider Trading Activity

$CMT insiders have traded $CMT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID L. DUVALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $809,805 .

. ERIC PALOMAKI (EVP,Operations) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $28,000 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $CMT stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Core Molding Technologies, Inc.



(NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding”, “Core” or the “Company”), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America, today announces that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2025 results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet the same day at 10:00am Eastern.











By Phone:







Dial 1-888-506-0062 or 1-973-528-0011 (international) at least 10 minutes before the call and use this participant access code 295172. A replay will be available through August 19



th



by dialing 1-877-481-4010 and using the replay code 52560.























By Webcast:







Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Core Molding’s Investor Relations website at



www.coremt.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/



. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.























About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.







Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company’s operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (“SMC”), resin transfer molding (“RTM”), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (“DCPD”), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (“DLFT”) and structural foam and structural web injection molding (“SIM”). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies’ products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies’ operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.







Company Contact:







Core Molding Technologies, Inc.





Alex Panda





Executive Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer





apanda@coremt.com







Investor Relations Contact:







Three Part Advisors, LLC





Sandy Martin or Steven Hooser





smartin@threepa.com, shooser@threepa.com





214-616-2207



