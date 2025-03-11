Core Molding Technologies Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT):

Earnings: $0.04 million in Q4 vs. $2.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q4 vs. $0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Core Molding Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.8 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Revenue: $62.5 million in Q4 vs. $73.8 million in the same period last year.

