Core Molding Technologies Inc Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.18 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $3.75 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Core Molding Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 21.4% to $61.44 million from $78.14 million last year.

Core Molding Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.18 Mln. vs. $3.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $61.44 Mln vs. $78.14 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.