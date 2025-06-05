Core Molding Technologies, Inc. to Participate in 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

Core Molding Technologies will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 11, 2025, in New York City.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., a leading company in engineered materials and molded structural products, announced its participation in the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference in New York City on June 11, 2025. Management, including CEO Dave Duvall, CFO Alex Panda, and COO Eric Palomaki, will host one-on-one meetings and give a presentation from 2:45 to 3:20 PM ET, which will also be webcast live. The company specializes in various molding processes for industries such as building products, transportation, and utilities, operating in North America. Interested parties can schedule meetings through the conference team, and a presentation replay will be available afterward.

$CMT Insider Trading Activity

$CMT insiders have traded $CMT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID L. DUVALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 48,540 shares for an estimated $794,545 .

. ERIC PALOMAKI (EVP,Operations) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $28,000 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $CMT stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Core Molding Technologies, Inc.



(NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding,” “Core” or the “Company”), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, industrial and utilities, medium and heavy-duty truck and powersports industries across the United States, Canada and Mexico today announced that management will participate in the 15



th



Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference at The Westin Time Square in New York City on June 11, 2025.





The Company will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day, with their presentation scheduled for 2:45-3:20 PM ET on June 11



th



. Dave Duvall, Chief Executive Officer, Alex Panda, Chief Financial Officer, and Eric Palomaki, Chief Operations Officer, will be attending the conference on behalf of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the investor relations section of Core Molding Technologies at



https://coremt.com/investor-relations/events-presentations



. A replay will be available shortly after the presentation has concluded. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the Three Part Advisors conference team at (817) 769-2373 or lwesley@IDEASconferences.com







About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.







Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company’s operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (“SMC”), resin transfer molding (“RTM”), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (“DCPD”), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (“DLFT”) and structural foam and structural web injection molding (“SIM”). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies’ products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies’ operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.







Company Contact:







Core Molding Technologies, Inc.





Alex Panda





Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer







apanda@coremt.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Three Part Advisors, LLC





Sandy Martin or Steven Hooser





214-616-2207



