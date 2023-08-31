Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT) has been revised to 28.56 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 26.52 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.23% from the latest reported closing price of 27.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Molding Technologies. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 56.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMT is 0.05%, a decrease of 31.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.07% to 5,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 566K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 47.89% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 448K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 18.93% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 340K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 17.73% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 316K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 25.86% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 315K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 18.63% over the last quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Core Molding Technologies and its subsidiaries operate in the composites market as one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company's operating segment consists of two component reporting units, Core Traditional and Horizon Plastics. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound ('SMC'), bulk molding compounds ('BMC'), resin transfer molding ('RTM'), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene ('DCPD'), spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics ('GMT'), direct long-fiber thermoplastics ('D-LFT') and structural foam and structural web injection molding ('SIM'). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies' products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies' manufacturing operations have a significant fixed cost component. Accordingly, during periods of changing demand, the profitability of Core Molding Technologies' operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

