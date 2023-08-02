Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Price Target Increased by 18.18% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT) has been revised to 26.52 / share. This is an increase of 18.18% from the prior estimate of 22.44 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.95% from the latest reported closing price of 24.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Molding Technologies. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 17.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMT is 0.08%, a decrease of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 5,475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 526K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 50.20% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 465K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 38.78% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 375K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 26.21% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 375K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 25.09% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 348K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMT by 33.50% over the last quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Background Information

Core Molding Technologies and its subsidiaries operate in the composites market as one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company's operating segment consists of two component reporting units, Core Traditional and Horizon Plastics. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound ('SMC'), bulk molding compounds ('BMC'), resin transfer molding ('RTM'), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene ('DCPD'), spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics ('GMT'), direct long-fiber thermoplastics ('D-LFT') and structural foam and structural web injection molding ('SIM'). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies' products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies' manufacturing operations have a significant fixed cost component. Accordingly, during periods of changing demand, the profitability of Core Molding Technologies' operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

