Core Molding appoints Alex Bantz chief commercial officer

Core Molding (CMT) announced Alex Bantz has been appointed to the position of chief commercial officer, effective immediately. Bantz joins Core with over 25 years of sales and operational experience through advancing leadership roles. Bantz served most recently as VP of sales and marketing for Milsco Manufacturing from 2018 through 2024.

