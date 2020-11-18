Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CORE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.26, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CORE was $35.26, representing a -1.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.87 and a 68.43% increase over the 52 week low of $20.94.

CORE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ). CORE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports CORE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.37%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CORE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CORE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CORE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ)

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP)

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWJ with an increase of 44.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CORE at 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.