Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CORE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.34, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CORE was $26.34, representing a -35.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.95 and a 16.92% increase over the 52 week low of $22.53.

CORE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ). CORE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports CORE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.63%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

The following ETF(s) have CORE as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWJ with an increase of 8.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CORE at 1.53%.

