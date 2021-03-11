Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CORE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CORE was $39.46, representing a -1.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.17 and a 88.49% increase over the 52 week low of $20.94.

CORE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ). CORE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.4. Zacks Investment Research reports CORE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.23%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CORE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CORE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CORE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWJ with an increase of 84.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CORE at 1.77%.

