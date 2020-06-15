Core-Mark (CORE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Core-Mark (CORE) closed the most recent trading day at $25.42, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CORE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CORE is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.14 billion, down 4.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $16.69 billion, which would represent changes of -13.61% and +0.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CORE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% higher within the past month. CORE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CORE has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.57 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.8, which means CORE is trading at a discount to the group.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.