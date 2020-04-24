Core-Mark (CORE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Core-Mark (CORE) closed the most recent trading day at $27.88, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the wholesale consumer products distributor had gained 4.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 22.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 25.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CORE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CORE to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.88 billion, up 3.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $16.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.51% and +1.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CORE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.27% higher. CORE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CORE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.9, so we one might conclude that CORE is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.