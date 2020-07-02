Core-Mark (CORE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Core-Mark (CORE) closed at $25.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wholesale consumer products distributor had lost 10.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 1.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

CORE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CORE to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.14 billion, down 4.63% from the year-ago period.

CORE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $16.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.61% and +0.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CORE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CORE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CORE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.76, which means CORE is trading at a discount to the group.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.