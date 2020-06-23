Core-Mark (CORE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Core-Mark (CORE) closed at $24.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

CORE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, down 40% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.14 billion, down 4.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $16.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.61% and +0.1%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CORE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% higher. CORE is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CORE has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.8 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.87.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

