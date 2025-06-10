CORE & MALASS A Earnings Results: $CNM Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORE & MALASS A ($CNM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, missing estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,911,000,000, beating estimates of $1,868,918,412 by $42,081,588.

CORE & MALASS A Insider Trading Activity

CORE & MALASS A insiders have traded $CNM stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN R SCHALLER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 111,406 shares for an estimated $5,487,731 .

. MARK G WHITTENBURG (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,281,293 .

. JOHN WELDON STEPHENS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,927 shares for an estimated $4,343,830 .

. BRADFORD A COWLES (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,669,167 .

. LAURA K SCHNEIDER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 45,695 shares for an estimated $2,570,293

CORE & MALASS A Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of CORE & MALASS A stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CORE & MALASS A Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 02/08 and 0 sales.

CORE & MALASS A Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

