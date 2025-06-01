CORE & MALASS A Earnings Preview: Recent $CNM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CORE & MALASS A ($CNM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,859,378,387 and earnings of $0.53 per share.
CORE & MALASS A Insider Trading Activity
CORE & MALASS A insiders have traded $CNM stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN O LECLAIR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $10,976,180
- JOHN R SCHALLER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 111,406 shares for an estimated $5,487,731.
- BRADFORD A COWLES (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,422,447.
- MARK G WHITTENBURG (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,281,293.
- JOHN WELDON STEPHENS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,927 shares for an estimated $4,343,830.
- JEFFREY D GILES (EVP, Corporate Department) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,367,865
- MARGARET NEWMAN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $828,687
CORE & MALASS A Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of CORE & MALASS A stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 4,945,680 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,925,800
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,398,945 shares (+47.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,203,032
- FMR LLC removed 2,266,614 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,500,122
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP removed 2,252,551 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,677,371
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,493,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,016,673
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,339,931 shares (+34.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,732,066
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 1,303,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,335,729
CORE & MALASS A Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CNM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 02/08 and 0 sales.
CORE & MALASS A Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/04/2024
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024
CORE & MALASS A Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CNM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 04/01/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 12/04/2024
