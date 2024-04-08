News & Insights

Core & Main To Buy Geothermal Supply Company

April 08, 2024 — 04:49 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Core & Main Inc. (CNM), has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of Geothermal Supply Company Inc.

Geothermal Supply Company is a distributor and fabricator of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe and other related products, primarily serving the geothermal, water and sewer industries from a single location in Kentucky.

"Adding GSC to the Core & Main family will create exciting new opportunities for us in an important and expanding area for HDPE. The GSC team's wealth of knowledge and expertise in the industry fit in well with our existing fusible product offering, and we are confident this will be a positive partnership for both new and existing customers," said Steve LeClair, chairman and CEO of Core & Main.

