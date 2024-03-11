Core & Main To Acquire ACF West

(RTTNews) - Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has agreed to acquire NW Geosynthetics Inc., doing business as ACF West Inc.

ACF West is a distributor of geosynthetic materials and provider of soil stabilization solutions with six locations in the western United States.

"We are excited to grow our geosynthetics footprint across the western United States through the addition of ACF West. Together with their talented team, we will extend our distribution reach and enhance our geosynthetic product and service offerings throughout the region," said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. "Additionally, their expertise in engineered solutions will enable us to provide our customers with access to a wider range of capabilities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.