News & Insights

Markets
CNM

Core & Main To Acquire ACF West

March 11, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has agreed to acquire NW Geosynthetics Inc., doing business as ACF West Inc.

ACF West is a distributor of geosynthetic materials and provider of soil stabilization solutions with six locations in the western United States.

"We are excited to grow our geosynthetics footprint across the western United States through the addition of ACF West. Together with their talented team, we will extend our distribution reach and enhance our geosynthetic product and service offerings throughout the region," said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. "Additionally, their expertise in engineered solutions will enable us to provide our customers with access to a wider range of capabilities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.