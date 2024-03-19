News & Insights

Core & Main Q4 Profit, Revenue Rise; Annual Sales Outlook Above View

March 19, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Core & Main Inc. (CNM), a provider of water and wastewater related products and services, Tuesday reported net income of $63 million or $0.34 per share, higher than $54 million or $0.31 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The company's full-year sales outlook also came in above Street expectations.

On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter increased 4.8 percent to $1.440 billion from $1.374 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate stood at $1.43 billion.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects sales in the range of of $7.400 billion to $7.600 billion. The Street expects sales of $7.15 billion for the year.

