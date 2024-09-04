News & Insights

Markets
CNM

Core & Main Q2 Results Miss Estimates, But Boosts FY24 Sales Outlook

September 04, 2024 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Core & Main, Inc. (CNM), a distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, reported on Wednesday that net income attributable to the company for the second quarter grew to $119 million from $110 million last year. The company also reported earnings per share of $0.61 per share, down from $0.66 per share a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter grew 5.5 percent to $1.96 billion from $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.74 per share on revenues of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects net sales between $7.3 billion and $7.4 billion, up from the prior forecast range of $7.5 billion and $7.6 billion. The Street is looking for revenues of $7.49 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.