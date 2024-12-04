Core & Main price target raised to $62 from $52 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Core & Main to $62 from $52 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise. Core & Main did what it needed for shares to rally, posting a surprise volume inflection and gross margin expansion while also issuing a “constructive” early FY25 outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Read More on CNM:
- Core & Main price target raised to $56 from $38 at Truist
- Core & Main price target raised to $62 from $53 at RBC Capital
- Core & Main price target raised to $63 from $52 at Loop Capital
- Core & Main price target raised to $66 from $60 at Baird
- Core & Main price target raised to $65 from $57 at Barclays
