Core & Main price target raised to $56 from $38 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Core & Main to $56 from $38 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The stock’s post-earnings rally is a covering reaction from investors that shorted the name on recent PVC producer litigation news, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Core & Main’s management also anticipates neutral pricing sequentially, but its volume will be modestly down as end-user demand is mixed, the firm added.

