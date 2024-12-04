News & Insights

Core & Main price target raised to $56 from $38 at Truist

December 04, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Core & Main to $56 from $38 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The stock’s post-earnings rally is a covering reaction from investors that shorted the name on recent PVC producer litigation news, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Core & Main’s management also anticipates neutral pricing sequentially, but its volume will be modestly down as end-user demand is mixed, the firm added.

