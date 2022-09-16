Markets
Core & Main Increases Secondary Offering To 11 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Core & Main, Inc. (CNM), a distributor of water, sewer, and fire protection products, said on Friday that it upsized the previously announced secondary public offering to 11 million shares from 10 million shares. The Class A shares have been priced at $23.75 per share.

Core & Main will not receive any proceeds from the offering, the company said in a statement.

The offering, expected to be closed on September 19, allows the selling stockholders to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to a further1.65 million shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as the sole underwriter for the offering.

