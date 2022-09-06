Core & Main, Inc.'s (NYSE:CNM) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

Core & Main, Inc.'s (NYSE:CNM) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Core & Main's earnings growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this modest earnings performance will accelerate. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. NYSE:CNM Price Based on Past Earnings September 6th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Core & Main will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Core & Main's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 15% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 123% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 29% per annum as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.7% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Core & Main's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Core & Main maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Core & Main is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

