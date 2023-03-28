Core & Main, Inc. Q4 Profit Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $54 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $48 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $1.374 billion from $1.246 billion last year.

Core & Main, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $54 Mln. vs. $48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $1.374 Bln vs. $1.246 Bln last year.

