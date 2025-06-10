Markets
CNM

Core & Main, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Income, But Misses Estimates

June 10, 2025 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $100 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $95 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $1.911 billion from $1.741 billion last year.

Core & Main, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $100 Mln. vs. $95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.911 Bln vs. $1.741 Bln last year.

Net sales increased primarily due to higher volumes and acquisitions. Net sales increased for pipes, valves and fittings, storm drainage, and meter products due to higher volumes and acquisitions.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook.

Core & Main still expects adjusted EBITDA of $950 million to $1 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.5% to 12.8%, on sales of $7.600 billion to $7.800 billion, in line with analysts’ forecast of $7.75 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.