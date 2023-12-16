Core & Main Inc (CNM) Price Target Increased by 14.23% to 44.10

The average one-year price target for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) has been revised to 44.10 / share. This is an increase of 14.23% from the prior estimate of 38.60 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 72.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.37% from the latest reported closing price of 39.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core & Main Inc. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNM is 0.37%, a decrease of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 248,810K shares. The put/call ratio of CNM is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 99,082K shares representing 55.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,082K shares, representing a decrease of 23.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,753K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,515K shares, representing an increase of 21.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 33.64% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,150K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,764K shares, representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 69.14% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,072K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,785K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares, representing a decrease of 16.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 42.71% over the last quarter.

Core & Main Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure.

