Core & Main, Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $108 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Core & Main, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $1.910 billion from $1.911 billion last year.

Core & Main, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $108 Mln. vs. $100 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.910 Bln vs. $1.911 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.800 B To $ 7.900 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.