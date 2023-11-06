News & Insights

Core & Main Expects Q3 Net To Decline, But Rise In Sales

(RTTNews) - Core & Main Inc. (CNM), a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products, on Monday announced preliminary financial results for the third-quarter of 2023.

For the third-quarter, the company expects net profit of $153 million to $163 million.

For the third-quarter of 2022, CNM had registered a profit of $178 million.

EBITDA is seen in the range of $252 million to $258 million. For the third-quarter of 2022, Core & Main had recorded EBITDA of $271 million.

For the three-month period, sales are anticipated to be in the range of $1.822 billion to $1.832 billion.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to post revenue of $1.84 billion, for the quarter.

For the third-quarter of 2022, the company's sales stood at $1.818 billion.

