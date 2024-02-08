Core & Main Elects LeClair As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) announced that its CEO Stephen LeClair will now take on the additional responsibility of Chairman of the Board, with immediate effect.

Furthermore, the distributor of water, sewer, and fire protection products revealed that all Clayton, Dubilier & Rice affiliates have resigned from the board after selling their remaining stake in the company in January 2024.

James Castellano will serve as lead independent director and Kathleen Mazzarella will serve as chair of the nominating and governance committee, the company said.

