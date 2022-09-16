Markets
Core & Main Drops 6% After Pricing Secondary Offering Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (CNM), a distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, are down more than 6% Friday morning after the company upsized and priced the previously announced secondary offering of shares at $23.75 per share, 5% discount from Thursday's closing price of $25.01.

Certain stock holders are now selling 11 million shares, up from 10 million shares previously announced.

The offering is expected to close on September 19, 2022.

CNM, currently at $23.40, has traded in the range of $20.00-$32.54 in the last 1 year.

