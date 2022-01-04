Core & Main Drops 10% Following Secondary Offering Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) are falling more than 10% in the morning trade on Tuesday.

On Monday, the water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products distributor announced secondary offering of 20 million Class A shares of the company by certain selling stockholders.

Core & Main said it will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

CNM, currently at $27.68, has traded in the range of $21.45- $32.54 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.