Core & Main (CNM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Core & Main (CNM) ended the recent trading session at $52.53, demonstrating a -0.85% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.18%.

Shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products witnessed a gain of 8.92% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 12.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 9%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Core & Main in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Core & Main to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.83 billion, up 5.25% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.43 per share and a revenue of $7.71 billion, representing changes of +14.08% and +3.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Core & Main. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Core & Main possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Core & Main is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.8. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.87.

Investors should also note that CNM has a PEG ratio of 2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

