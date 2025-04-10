Core & Main (CNM) Stock Moves -1.81%: What You Should Know

Core & Main (CNM) closed the latest trading day at $48.18, indicating a -1.81% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.31%.

The distributor of water and fire protection products's stock has climbed by 3.24% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's loss of 10% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Core & Main in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.52, marking a 6.12% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.83 billion, indicating a 5.25% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.43 per share and a revenue of $7.71 billion, signifying shifts of +14.08% and +3.66%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Core & Main should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% higher. At present, Core & Main boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Core & Main is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.06.

It's also important to note that CNM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CNM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.