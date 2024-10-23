Core & Main (CNM) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

Core & Main (CNM) ended the recent trading session at $45.23, demonstrating a -0.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.6%.

The distributor of water and fire protection products's stock has climbed by 2.99% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Core & Main in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.65, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2 billion, showing a 9.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.10 per share and a revenue of $7.32 billion, indicating changes of -2.33% and +9.21%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Core & Main. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Core & Main presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Core & Main is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.7. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.3.

We can also see that CNM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.