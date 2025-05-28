Core & Main (CNM) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Core & Main (CNM) closed at $54.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

The the stock of distributor of water and fire protection products has risen by 3.76% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 9.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Core & Main in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on June 10, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.52, signifying a 6.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.83 billion, reflecting a 5.25% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.43 per share and a revenue of $7.71 billion, signifying shifts of +14.08% and +3.66%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Core & Main. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Core & Main is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Core & Main is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.82.

We can additionally observe that CNM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry stood at 1.66 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CNM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

