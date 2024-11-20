Core & Main (CNM) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Core & Main (CNM) ending at $44.75, denoting a -0.38% adjustment from its last day's close. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products had lost 1.27% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.97% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Core & Main will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on December 3, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Core & Main to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2 billion, up 9.51% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $7.32 billion, indicating changes of -2.33% and +9.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Core & Main. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Core & Main holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Core & Main currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.42. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.42.

It is also worth noting that CNM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.34.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.