Core & Main (CNM) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Core & Main (CNM) closed at $45.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products had gained 9.69% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Core & Main in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.65, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2 billion, reflecting a 9.51% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.10 per share and a revenue of $7.32 billion, indicating changes of -2.33% and +9.21%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Core & Main. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Core & Main presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Core & Main is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.6. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.9.

Also, we should mention that CNM has a PEG ratio of 2.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Waste Removal Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.93.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

