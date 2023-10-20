Core & Main (CNM) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Core & Main (CNM) reached $29.95, with a -0.66% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

The the stock of distributor of water and fire protection products has risen by 7.83% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 4.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Core & Main in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.66, showcasing a 1.54% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.88 billion, showing a 3.39% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.03 per share and a revenue of $6.68 billion, signifying shifts of -4.69% and +0.51%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Core & Main. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Core & Main is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Core & Main's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.89. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.52.

It's also important to note that CNM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Waste Removal Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.74.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

