Core & Main (CNM) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Core & Main (CNM) closed at $32.02, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products had gained 2.27% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Core & Main as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, down 26.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.86 billion, down 0.15% from the year-ago period.

CNM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $6.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.55% and +1.82%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Core & Main. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Core & Main is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Core & Main currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.6.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.