Core & Main (CNM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Core & Main (CNM) standing at $58.79, reflecting a -0.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products had gained 14.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Core & Main in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on June 10, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Core & Main to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.83 billion, up 5.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $7.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.08% and +3.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Core & Main. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Core & Main is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Core & Main is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.32. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.21.

We can also see that CNM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, positioning it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

