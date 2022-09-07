Core & Main (CNM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.04, changing hands as high as $24.30 per share. Core & Main Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNM's low point in its 52 week range is $20.02 per share, with $32.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.14.

