Core & Main (CNM) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Core & Main (CNM) ended the recent trading session at $47.85, demonstrating a +0.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products have depreciated by 12.21% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

The upcoming earnings release of Core & Main will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 25, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.36, indicating a 5.88% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.68 billion, indicating a 16.67% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Core & Main. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Core & Main is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Core & Main's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.4, which means Core & Main is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that CNM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)

