Core & Main (CNM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Core & Main (CNM) ended the recent trading session at $59.63, demonstrating a +0.2% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

The distributor of water and fire protection products's shares have seen an increase of 1.52% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Core & Main in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.51, signifying a 2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.72 billion, indicating a 9.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.59 per share and a revenue of $7.54 billion, demonstrating changes of +20.47% and +12.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Core & Main. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.71% increase. As of now, Core & Main holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Core & Main is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.95. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 28.76.

Investors should also note that CNM has a PEG ratio of 1.84 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Waste Removal Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.63.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

